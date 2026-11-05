📋 Several Parkersburg Admin Jobs With Growth Potential

Parkersburg has some solid office roles open right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people face‑to‑face.

Below are several admin and clerical jobs you can scan quickly and apply to online.

Employer: WesBanco

WesBanco Location: Gihon Village – Parkersburg, WV (100% in‑office)

(100% in‑office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Trust Officers with daily admin work, trust accounting system updates, and client communication. Good fit if you’re strong with Microsoft Office/Excel, like detailed work, and want a steady bank office role with professional expectations.

Employer: Rohr Capital Management

Location: Parkersburg, WV (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (13–20 hrs/week), potential to grow to full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Mix of front desk, client service, basic accounting support, and some marketing for a private wealth management firm. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, professional, and want long‑term growth in financial services with training provided.

Employer: WVU Medicine – Camden Clark Medical Center

Location: 705 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time, Day shift (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a busy OB/Gyn clinic: greeting patients, scheduling, handling charts, and entering patient info. Good match if you have strong phone and computer skills and like a steady healthcare office setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.