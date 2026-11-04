💰 Parkersburg WV Finance Jobs with Multiple Local Employers

Parkersburg has a nice mix of bank and city finance roles right now. Good options here if you like numbers, people, or both.

Employer: United Bank

United Bank Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with homebuyers to match them with the right mortgage products, from conventional to FHA/VA. This role is great if you enjoy sales, building relationships with realtors and builders, and helping clients reach their homeownership goals.

Employer: Truist

Truist Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Handle everyday client transactions, help people use online and mobile banking, and support branch sales calls. Good fit if you have cash-handling or teller experience and want steady hours with access to big-bank benefits at just 20 hours a week.

Employer: City of Parkersburg (Finance Department)

(Finance Department) Location: Parkersburg, WV

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $36,123 – $52,017.12 per year

Support the city’s finances with general ledger work, budget monitoring, and tracking federal and state grants. This is a solid role if you like spreadsheets, detail work, and want public-sector benefits like health insurance, retirement, and paid time off.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.