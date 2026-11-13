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Parker City
⚠️ Nov. 26 Planning & Zoning meeting canceled for holiday
7 days ago
⚠️ Planning & Zoning meeting canceled for Thanksgiving
The regular Planning & Zoning (P & Z) meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM has been canceled due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
If you were planning to attend, there is no meeting on this date.
Usual meeting location: Parker City Hall – Council Chambers
5700 E. Parker Road, Parker, TX 75002
For questions, you can contact City Hall at 972-442-6811 or email Public Works Director/Building Official Machado (see "Notice" link on the city calendar page for details).
More Info: Calendar • P & Z Meeting - Canceled, Due to Thanks...
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