⚠️ Planning & Zoning meeting canceled for Thanksgiving

The regular Planning & Zoning (P & Z) meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM has been canceled due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

If you were planning to attend, there is no meeting on this date.

Usual meeting location: Parker City Hall – Council Chambers

5700 E. Parker Road, Parker, TX 75002

For questions, you can contact City Hall at 972-442-6811 or email Public Works Director/Building Official Machado (see "Notice" link on the city calendar page for details).