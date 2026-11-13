📅 Thanksgiving Break basketball camp for kids

Nothing But Net (NBN) is running a FUNdamental Basketball Camp over Thanksgiving break on Monday, November 23, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Parker Fieldhouse, 18700 E Plaza Dr., Parker, CO 80138.

The camp focuses on basketball basics like footwork, shooting, dribbling, passing, defense, and team play. Instruction is tailored to all skill levels and led by Coach Marcus Mason (former Division I coach) and the NBN Elite staff.

Cost is $224.40 for residents and $246.40 for non-residents, with $10 off per child when registering siblings. Every participant gets a camp T-shirt, certificate, and chances to earn medals and prizes.

Kids should bring water and a lunch, and wear basketball shoes and athletic clothing. There is a lunch break from noon to 1 p.m.

Sign up through Parker Parks and Recreation to reserve a spot.