Parker’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to home care. Here are a few solid roles if you like direct patient contact and steady hours.

Employer: Behavioral Innovations

Behavioral Innovations Location: Parker, CO (clinic-based)

(clinic-based) Type: Full-time (part-time possible)

Pay: $18.00–$23.00/hour depending on RBT level

Entry-level welcome, paid training, and a clear path toward becoming a BCBA. You’ll provide 1:1 ABA therapy to kids with autism in a weekday clinic schedule (8am–6pm, some half-day Saturdays).

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Parker, CO (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time (~20 hrs/week)

Pay range: $17.16–$27.16/hour

Application window closes: 01/13/2027

Support pharmacists with prescriptions, inventory, and customer service in a busy retail setting. Good fit if you like a mix of patient interaction and detail-focused work, with benefits available even for part-time.

Employer: BrightPath Home Care

Location: Parker, CO (in-home, one client)

(in-home, one client) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Schedule: 9am–5pm

Pay: $20.00/hour, paid bi-weekly

Work with one consistent client, Monday through Friday, doing personal care plus light housekeeping, errands, and companionship. Great if you want stable daytime hours and like building a long-term relationship with one person.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.