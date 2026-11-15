Looking for a loyal, smart dog to join your family in Parker, CO? These German Shepherd and Shepherd/Poodle mix pups (plus one sweet purebred girl) are all waiting for a loving home.

All details below come straight from the rescues, so you can quickly see who might be a good fit.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix

German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black/White

Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue

Adoption fee: $475

Health: When available, dogs are fixed per Colorado law , up to date on vaccines (may need boosters), and microchipped

When available, dogs are , (may need boosters), and Background: Part of a mom-and-8-puppy group transferred from Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley (NM) on 10/13/26. Mom was a found stray whose finder could not keep her.

👉 Meet Menkar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Miniature) mix

German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: White

Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue

Adoption fee: $475

Health: Fixed when available, vaccinated (may need boosters), and microchipped

Fixed when available, (may need boosters), and Background: From the same transferred litter from Mesilla Valley, NM, arriving 10/13/26.

👉 Meet Rigel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix

German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue

Adoption fee: $475

Health: Fixed when available, up to date on vaccines , microchipped

Fixed when available, , Background: Also from the mom-and-8-puppy transfer from Mesilla Valley, NM on 10/13/26.

👉 Meet Orion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix

German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: White

Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue

Adoption fee: $475

Health: Fixed when available, vaccinated (may need boosters), and microchipped

Fixed when available, (may need boosters), and Background: Part of the same transferred litter from Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, NM.

👉 Meet Polaris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix

German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue

Adoption fee: $475

Health: Fixed when available, up to date on vaccines , microchipped

Fixed when available, , Background: From the same mom-and-8-puppy transfer from Mesilla Valley, NM on 10/13/26.

👉 Meet Mira and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix

German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue

Adoption fee: $475

Health: Fixed when available, vaccinated (may need boosters), and microchipped

Fixed when available, (may need boosters), and Background: One of the 8 puppies transferred with mom from Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, NM.

👉 Meet Antares and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix

German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Adult (mom dog)

(mom dog) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue

Adoption fee: $475

Health: Fixed when available, up to date on vaccines (may need boosters), and microchipped

Fixed when available, (may need boosters), and Background: The mom of the 8 puppies, transferred from Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, NM on 10/13/26 after being found as a stray.

👉 Meet Sirius and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix

German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue

Adoption fee: $475

Health: Fixed when available, vaccinated (may need boosters), and microchipped

Fixed when available, (may need boosters), and Background: Another of the 8 puppies transferred with mom from Mesilla Valley, NM.

👉 Meet Vega and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix

German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black/White

Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue

Adoption fee: $475

Health: Fixed when available, up to date on vaccines , and microchipped

Fixed when available, , and Background: One more from the same mom-and-8-puppy transfer from Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, NM.

👉 Meet Meissa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young (about 3 years old )

(about ) Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan, yellow or fawn

Shelter: Trevor's Animal Rescue

Phone: (303) 898-4105

Adoption fee: $325

Personality: Described as gentle , loving , and a snuggle bug

Described as , , and a Training: Crate trained , housetrained , and a great leash walker

, , and a How to meet her: Fill out the adoption application at trevorsanimalrescue.com to set up a meeting.

👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Parker, CO, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this list with friends and neighbors so these pups and their mom can find loving families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.