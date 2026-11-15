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🐶 Playful Shepherd & Poodle Mix Dogs Ready for Adoption in Parker
Looking for a loyal, smart dog to join your family in Parker, CO? These German Shepherd and Shepherd/Poodle mix pups (plus one sweet purebred girl) are all waiting for a loving home.
All details below come straight from the rescues, so you can quickly see who might be a good fit.
Menkar
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue
- Adoption fee: $475
- Health: When available, dogs are fixed per Colorado law, up to date on vaccines (may need boosters), and microchipped
- Background: Part of a mom-and-8-puppy group transferred from Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley (NM) on 10/13/26. Mom was a found stray whose finder could not keep her.
👉 Meet Menkar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rigel
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue
- Adoption fee: $475
- Health: Fixed when available, vaccinated (may need boosters), and microchipped
- Background: From the same transferred litter from Mesilla Valley, NM, arriving 10/13/26.
👉 Meet Rigel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orion
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue
- Adoption fee: $475
- Health: Fixed when available, up to date on vaccines, microchipped
- Background: Also from the mom-and-8-puppy transfer from Mesilla Valley, NM on 10/13/26.
👉 Meet Orion and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Polaris
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue
- Adoption fee: $475
- Health: Fixed when available, vaccinated (may need boosters), and microchipped
- Background: Part of the same transferred litter from Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, NM.
👉 Meet Polaris and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mira
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue
- Adoption fee: $475
- Health: Fixed when available, up to date on vaccines, microchipped
- Background: From the same mom-and-8-puppy transfer from Mesilla Valley, NM on 10/13/26.
👉 Meet Mira and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Antares
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue
- Adoption fee: $475
- Health: Fixed when available, vaccinated (may need boosters), and microchipped
- Background: One of the 8 puppies transferred with mom from Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, NM.
👉 Meet Antares and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sirius
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Adult (mom dog)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue
- Adoption fee: $475
- Health: Fixed when available, up to date on vaccines (may need boosters), and microchipped
- Background: The mom of the 8 puppies, transferred from Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, NM on 10/13/26 after being found as a stray.
👉 Meet Sirius and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vega
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue
- Adoption fee: $475
- Health: Fixed when available, vaccinated (may need boosters), and microchipped
- Background: Another of the 8 puppies transferred with mom from Mesilla Valley, NM.
👉 Meet Vega and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meissa
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Poodle (Standard) mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Colorado Puppy Rescue
- Adoption fee: $475
- Health: Fixed when available, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped
- Background: One more from the same mom-and-8-puppy transfer from Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, NM.
👉 Meet Meissa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Missy
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Young (about 3 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan, yellow or fawn
- Shelter: Trevor's Animal Rescue
- Phone: (303) 898-4105
- Adoption fee: $325
- Personality: Described as gentle, loving, and a snuggle bug
- Training: Crate trained, housetrained, and a great leash walker
- How to meet her: Fill out the adoption application at trevorsanimalrescue.com to set up a meeting.
👉 Meet Missy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Parker, CO, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this list with friends and neighbors so these pups and their mom can find loving families.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.