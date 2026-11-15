Parker’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring for front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping customers and keeping stores running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kohl’s

Kohl’s Location: Parker, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.75 – $32.20/hour

In this keyholder role, you lead the front-end team, coach cashiers, handle complex transactions, and keep customer service fast and friendly. Includes cash-handling, training associates, and access to a wide range of benefits (PTO, health, 401k, discounts, and more).

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Parker, CO

Type: Full-time, daytime weekday schedule

Pay: $18.00 – $19.45/hour

Day-shift role focused on setting up displays, fixing signage and pricing, and keeping products easy to find, with only occasional customer interaction. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Parker, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.16 – $22.00/hour (plus possible bonuses/premiums)

(plus possible bonuses/premiums) Support the Store Manager with sales, customer service, staffing, and daily operations, and run the store when they’re out. Good fit if you like leading a team and want growth, with PTO, 401(k) with contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, health coverage, and tuition assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.