Parker neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re looking to save money and reuse good stuff, these local offers are worth a look.

Item: FREE dishes set

What’s included: 3 large decorative plates, 3 small plates, and 3 bowls with an embossed design

Condition: Not stated, but described as decorative dishes

Location: Preston Hills, Parker, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice little set if you need extra dishes for guests or everyday use. Parker pick up only.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Blue plastic storage drawer unit

Details: Five-drawer unit, good for organizing a classroom, garage, or closet

Condition: Good condition

Location: Stroh Ranch West of Nate, Parker, CO

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for craft supplies, tools, kids’ items, or office stuff. Listing mentions “Cash only, please,” but it’s also marked as free, so you may want to confirm cost with the poster.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Bowflex X2 home gym

Condition: Good condition, must go this weekend

Location: London Dr, Parker, CO, near Singing Hills Elementary (check exact location in listing)

Source: nextdoor.com

Full home gym setup for strength workouts. The poster notes it needs to go this weekend and is first come, first serve, so move fast if you’re interested.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Parker tend to get claimed quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and be ready to pick up.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.