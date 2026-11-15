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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Parker Right Now
Parker neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re looking to save money and reuse good stuff, these local offers are worth a look.
FREE Dishes
Item: FREE dishes set
What’s included: 3 large decorative plates, 3 small plates, and 3 bowls with an embossed design
Condition: Not stated, but described as decorative dishes
Location: Preston Hills, Parker, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice little set if you need extra dishes for guests or everyday use. Parker pick up only.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Blue Plastic Storage Drawer Unit
Item: Blue plastic storage drawer unit
Details: Five-drawer unit, good for organizing a classroom, garage, or closet
Condition: Good condition
Location: Stroh Ranch West of Nate, Parker, CO
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for craft supplies, tools, kids’ items, or office stuff. Listing mentions “Cash only, please,” but it’s also marked as free, so you may want to confirm cost with the poster.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Bowflex X2 Home Gym
Item: Bowflex X2 home gym
Condition: Good condition, must go this weekend
Location: London Dr, Parker, CO, near Singing Hills Elementary (check exact location in listing)
Source: nextdoor.com
Full home gym setup for strength workouts. The poster notes it needs to go this weekend and is first come, first serve, so move fast if you’re interested.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Parker tend to get claimed quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and be ready to pick up.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.