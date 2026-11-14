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🐱 Playful Parker Cats Ready for Adoption Near You
Looking for a new feline friend in Parker, CO? These sweet cats and kittens are waiting for loving homes through Trevor's Animal Rescue and can be visited at the PetSmart on Gartrell.
Baywatch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted
- Personality notes: Described as a sweet girl
- Location: Available at PetSmart on Gartrell (via Trevor's Animal Rescue)
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Trevor's Animal Rescue
- Contact: (303) 898-4105
To meet Baywatch, please fill out the adoption application at trevorsanimalrescue.com so the rescue can arrange a visit at PetSmart.
👉 Meet Baywatch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Indigo
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Location: PetSmart on Gartrell
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Trevor's Animal Rescue
- Contact: (303) 898-4105
To meet Indigo at PetSmart on Gartrell, please complete the adoption application at trevorsanimalrescue.com so the team can set up a time.
👉 Meet Indigo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Q Tip
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Personality notes: Described as a sweet boy
- Location: PetSmart on Gartrell
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Trevor's Animal Rescue
- Contact: (303) 898-4105
To meet Q Tip, fill out the adoption application at trevorsanimalrescue.com and the rescue will help you connect with him at PetSmart.
👉 Meet Q Tip and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lickalicious
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted
- Personality notes: Described as a sweet girl
- Location: PetSmart on Gartrell
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Trevor's Animal Rescue
- Contact: (303) 898-4105
To meet Lickalicious, please complete the adoption application at trevorsanimalrescue.com so you can visit her at PetSmart.
👉 Meet Lickalicious and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Parker, CO, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Trevor's Animal Rescue at (303) 898-4105 or visit trevorsanimalrescue.com to start an application and schedule a meet-and-greet at PetSmart on Gartrell.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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