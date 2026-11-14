Looking for a new feline friend in Parker, CO? These sweet cats and kittens are waiting for loving homes through Trevor's Animal Rescue and can be visited at the PetSmart on Gartrell.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Personality notes: Described as a sweet girl

Described as a Location: Available at PetSmart on Gartrell (via Trevor's Animal Rescue)

Available at (via Trevor's Animal Rescue) Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Trevor's Animal Rescue

Contact: (303) 898-4105

To meet Baywatch, please fill out the adoption application at trevorsanimalrescue.com so the rescue can arrange a visit at PetSmart.

👉 Meet Baywatch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Location: PetSmart on Gartrell

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Trevor's Animal Rescue

Contact: (303) 898-4105

To meet Indigo at PetSmart on Gartrell, please complete the adoption application at trevorsanimalrescue.com so the team can set up a time.

👉 Meet Indigo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Personality notes: Described as a sweet boy

Described as a Location: PetSmart on Gartrell

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Trevor's Animal Rescue

Contact: (303) 898-4105

To meet Q Tip, fill out the adoption application at trevorsanimalrescue.com and the rescue will help you connect with him at PetSmart.

👉 Meet Q Tip and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Spotted tabby / leopard spotted

Spotted tabby / leopard spotted Personality notes: Described as a sweet girl

Described as a Location: PetSmart on Gartrell

Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Trevor's Animal Rescue

Contact: (303) 898-4105

To meet Lickalicious, please complete the adoption application at trevorsanimalrescue.com so you can visit her at PetSmart.

👉 Meet Lickalicious and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Parker, CO, consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats. Call Trevor's Animal Rescue at (303) 898-4105 or visit trevorsanimalrescue.com to start an application and schedule a meet-and-greet at PetSmart on Gartrell.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.