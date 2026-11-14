Parker’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles at big, stable employers. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Parker, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.16 – $22.00/hour

This role supports pro auto repair customers at the installer counter and oversees delivery drivers so orders go out fast and accurate. Good fit if you have a strong mechanics background, like problem-solving, and want benefits like 401(k) with contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Douglas County Libraries

Location: Parker, CO

Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.34 – $25.38/hour

Closing date: 11/27/26 or until filled

Front-line library role helping visitors with checkouts, tech questions, and finding books and resources; you’ll sometimes act as Person-in-Charge for the branch. Comes with Colorado PERA retirement, health plans, PTO, sick time, and chances to help with storytimes, events, and outreach.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Parker, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $26.61/hour

Lead a store department focused on general merchandise, health, beauty, and care items while keeping shelves stocked and customers happy. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, health benefits, PTO, and 401(k)/retirement options, plus room to move up.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Parker, CO

Type: **Full-time, daytime, set weekday schedule***

**Full-time, daytime, set weekday schedule*** Pay: $18.00 – $19.45/hour

Daytime role setting up displays, updating signs and prices, and keeping products easy to find; some light customer help when needed. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, 10% employee discount, tuition assistance, and trade-skills training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.