undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Parker Right Now
Parker neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to camping gear and garden plants. Here’s a quick look at what’s available nearby.
Brown Leather Sofa
Item: Brown quality leather couch
Condition: No tears; one back cushion needs cleaning. Legs come off to help it fit through doors. You’ll need two people to move it; the owner cannot help with lifting.
Location: Challenger Park Estates, Parker, CO
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Another box of Day Lillies
Item: Day lily plants
Details: Extras have been dug up and are ready to plant for next year. Great if you’re filling in garden beds.
Location: Hidden Village, Parker, CO
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
Betty Crocker cream cheese frosting 8 pack new
Item: 8-pack of Betty Crocker cream cheese frosting, new
Details: Perfect for baking projects. South Pinery porch pickup.
Location: Pinery Drive, Parker, CO
Category: Other
Source: nextdoor.com
FREE- Wooden Desk with Drawers
Item: Wooden desk with multiple drawers
Size: Approx 47.5” W x 20” D x 30.5” H
Condition: Has scratches and wear but still usable. Good for a home office, craft room, or kids’ homework space.
Location: Pradera, Parker, CO
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Yakima Roof Rack Set
Item: Yakima roof rack set with ski and snowboard attachment
Condition: Shows definite signs of wear and keys are missing. Could still work for day trips if it fits your setup and you can work around the missing keys.
Location: Bradbury Ranch / Auburn Hills, Parker, CO
Category: Automotive
Source: nextdoor.com
Ozark Trail 14-Person 4-Room Base Camp Tent
Item: Ozark Trail 14-person, 4-room base camp tent
Details: Has 4 separate entrances and flexible space for up to 14 people. Nice for big family trips or group camping.
Location: Northeast Pinery, Parker, CO
Category: Sports & outdoors
Source: nextdoor.com
free washing machine
Item: Washing machine
Details: Belongs to a former roommate; current residents don’t need it. Free pickup.
Location: Pickup in Kiowa, Colorado (posted from Preston Hills, Parker, CO)
Source: nextdoor.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—freebies in Parker tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.