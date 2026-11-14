Parker neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to camping gear and garden plants. Here’s a quick look at what’s available nearby.

Item: Brown quality leather couch

Condition: No tears; one back cushion needs cleaning. Legs come off to help it fit through doors. You’ll need two people to move it; the owner cannot help with lifting.

Location: Challenger Park Estates, Parker, CO

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Day lily plants

Details: Extras have been dug up and are ready to plant for next year. Great if you’re filling in garden beds.

Location: Hidden Village, Parker, CO

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: 8-pack of Betty Crocker cream cheese frosting, new

Details: Perfect for baking projects. South Pinery porch pickup.

Location: Pinery Drive, Parker, CO

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Wooden desk with multiple drawers

Size: Approx 47.5” W x 20” D x 30.5” H

Condition: Has scratches and wear but still usable. Good for a home office, craft room, or kids’ homework space.

Location: Pradera, Parker, CO

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Yakima roof rack set with ski and snowboard attachment

Condition: Shows definite signs of wear and keys are missing. Could still work for day trips if it fits your setup and you can work around the missing keys.

Location: Bradbury Ranch / Auburn Hills, Parker, CO

Category: Automotive

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Ozark Trail 14-person, 4-room base camp tent

Details: Has 4 separate entrances and flexible space for up to 14 people. Nice for big family trips or group camping.

Location: Northeast Pinery, Parker, CO

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Washing machine

Details: Belongs to a former roommate; current residents don’t need it. Free pickup.

Location: Pickup in Kiowa, Colorado (posted from Preston Hills, Parker, CO)

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can—freebies in Parker tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.