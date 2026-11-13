Parker’s food scene is busy right now—especially in senior living and grocery. If you like fast-paced work and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Spectrum Retirement Communities / Lincoln Meadows Senior Living

Spectrum Retirement Communities / Location: Parker, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Closes in ~30 days or when filled

This role keeps the kitchen running: washing dishes and pots, sanitizing equipment and work areas, and cleaning floors and storage spaces. Full-time staff are eligible for medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, Daily Pay, and Perk Spot discounts.

Employer: Spectrum Retirement Communities / Lincoln Meadows Senior Living

Spectrum Retirement Communities / Location: Parker, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Closes in ~30 days or when filled

You’ll prepare high-quality meals and follow special diet orders for residents, while helping manage food and supply inventory with the Food & Beverage Director and Sous Chef. Full-time team members can access medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, Daily Pay, and Perk Spot discounts.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Parker, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $26.61/hour (paid weekly; final rate depends on experience, location, and any union agreement)

As a department manager in the bakery, you’ll lead the bakery team, handle merchandising and inventory, and keep products fresh and well-stocked for shoppers. Perks can include flexible schedules, associate discounts, health benefits for eligible staff, PTO/vacation, retirement plans, and possible quarterly bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting has more options than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.