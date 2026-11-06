📋 Parker, CO Admin Jobs With Multiple Front Desk Roles

Parker’s admin and front desk jobs are busy right now, especially in healthcare and childcare. If you like keeping things organized and helping people face‑to‑face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (medical clinic)

Not listed (medical clinic) Location: Parker, CO (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.16 – $25.00/hour

Help a local clinic run smoothly by greeting patients, scheduling visits, and managing medical records and billing. Great fit if you have solid computer skills, know (or want to learn) EMR/EHR systems, and enjoy a mix of customer service and detailed clerical work.

Employer: Imagine Early Education and Childcare

Location: Parker, CO (in person; may travel to nearby centers)

(in person; may travel to nearby centers) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off

Support a busy childcare center with staffing, enrollment, family accounts, and daily office tasks while helping keep kids’ spaces safe and welcoming. Ideal if you have 3+ years in childcare, strong Microsoft Office skills, and like working closely with families and teachers.

Employer: Castle Rock Therapies, DBA FYZICAL Castle Rock and Parker

Location: Parker & Castle Rock, CO (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $24.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 3% match, PTO, holidays, professional development

Be the friendly face at a therapist-owned clinic, greeting patients, booking appointments, and handling insurance questions and copays. Good match if you’re warm, organized, and can juggle phones, schedules, and walk-ins without losing your cool.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often train the right person with the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.