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Parker

2026 Economic Update Breakfast Set for Nov. 20

4 days ago
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The Parker Chamber of Commerce will host its 2026 Economic Update Breakfast on Friday, November 20, 2026 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM at the PACE Center in Parker, bringing together business leaders, community partners, and local professionals to discuss the economic outlook for 2027. Tickets include a hot breakfast and networking, with prices at $55 for Chamber members, $75 for guests, and $600 for a reserved table of 8. Reserve a seat here: https://business.parkerchamber.com/events/details/economic-update-breakfast-2026-8947.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Parker Chamber of Commerce

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