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Parker
🏥 Parker, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $75K+ Pay
4 days ago
Parker’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and practices adding staff. If you’re in medical or wellness work and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.
Clinic Director – Therapist or Psychologist
- Employer: Family Care Center
- Location: Parker, CO (Twenty Mile Rd clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: LCSW/LMFT/LPC: $97,000–$106,000; Psychologist: $135,000–$145,000 + potential $52,000–$53,000 in rewards
- Lead a modern behavioral health clinic while still seeing your own clients. No on-call, weekend, or evening hours, strong admin support, and big growth opportunities in a clinician-led organization.
Licensed Massage Therapist
- Employer: Elements Massage Parker (WellBiz Brands, Inc.)
- Location: Parker, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $43–$47 per session including tips, $1,000 sign-on bonus, bonuses up to $900/year
- Locally owned studio with a therapist-friendly, low-drama vibe, guaranteed pay on late cancels/no-shows, paid vacation, health benefits, and CEU support (they’ll even help pay for outside courses and license renewal).
Orthopedic Advanced Practice Provider (Sports Med/Hand)
- Employer: Premier Spine and Joint
- Location: Parker, CO 80134
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Salary: From $75,000/year
- Work with a progressive ortho team focused on sports medicine and hand care, mostly in an outpatient clinic with some surgical and inpatient support. Great fit for a PA or NP who likes fast-paced, team-based care and managing their own clinic schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Parker employers are growing and often keep strong candidates in mind for future roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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