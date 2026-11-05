🏥 Parker, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $75K+ Pay

Parker’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and practices adding staff. If you’re in medical or wellness work and want to stay local, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Family Care Center

Family Care Center Location: Parker, CO (Twenty Mile Rd clinic)

Type: Full-time

Salary: LCSW/LMFT/LPC: $97,000–$106,000 ; Psychologist: $135,000–$145,000 + potential $52,000–$53,000 in rewards

; + potential in rewards Lead a modern behavioral health clinic while still seeing your own clients. No on-call, weekend, or evening hours, strong admin support, and big growth opportunities in a clinician-led organization.

Employer: Elements Massage Parker (WellBiz Brands, Inc.)

Location: Parker, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $43–$47 per session including tips , $1,000 sign-on bonus , bonuses up to $900/year

, , bonuses up to Locally owned studio with a therapist-friendly, low-drama vibe, guaranteed pay on late cancels/no-shows, paid vacation, health benefits, and CEU support (they’ll even help pay for outside courses and license renewal).

Employer: Premier Spine and Joint

Location: Parker, CO 80134

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: From $75,000/year

Work with a progressive ortho team focused on sports medicine and hand care, mostly in an outpatient clinic with some surgical and inpatient support. Great fit for a PA or NP who likes fast-paced, team-based care and managing their own clinic schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Parker employers are growing and often keep strong candidates in mind for future roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.