🛒 Parker, CO Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs Hiring

Parker’s retail scene is busy right now—stores, salons, and clinics are all adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Location: Parker, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right hair color, skin care, and beauty products while earning product discounts and free samples. This role is great if you love beauty trends and want strong training plus part-time flexibility and access to benefits.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Parker, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into retail leadership by helping run the store, coach associates, and drive sales and loyalty. Full-time benefits, paid holidays, and vacation make this a solid move if you have retail or management experience and want to grow.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2892

Location: 11101 S Parker Rd, Parker, CO 80134

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20 – $33/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Prepare fresh deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, and keep food areas clean and safe. This role comes with strong Walmart benefits, paid time off, and access to the Live Better U education program.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2892

Location: 11101 S Parker Rd, Parker, CO 80134

Type: Full-time (Overnight)

Salary: $18 – $31/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the backroom organized—perfect if you like physical work and quieter, overnight shifts. You’ll also get Walmart’s full benefits package and paid education options.

Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health / Animal Emergency & Specialty Center (AESC)

Location: Parker, CO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tues–Thurs, Sat–Sun, 2:00pm – 10:30pm

Tues–Thurs, Sat–Sun, Salary: $18 – $24/hour (experience-based)

Be the front desk heartbeat of a 24/7 animal emergency hospital—answering phones, checking in clients, and supporting families during stressful visits. This comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and shift differentials.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Parker, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.50 – $20.50/hour

Run the photo department, take digital passport photos, and handle online and in-store photo orders while also helping at the registers. Good fit if you like tech, detail work, and steady customer interaction in a pharmacy retail setting.

Employer: WellBiz Brands, Inc. (Elements Massage)

Location: Parker, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Up to $17.50 – $19/hour plus bonuses, commission, and discounts

Welcome clients to a massage studio, explain membership options, and handle scheduling and payments. Perks include a free monthly massage, 401(k), PTO, and chiropractic services—ideal if you enjoy wellness and sales.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Parker, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop while helping customers find what they need across different departments. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and potential health and retirement benefits if eligible.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Parker employers are hiring now and shifts range from mornings to overnights.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.