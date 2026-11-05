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🛒 Parker, CO Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs Hiring
Parker’s retail scene is busy right now—stores, salons, and clinics are all adding to their teams. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these local roles are worth a look.
Beauty Advisor (Inside Sales) – Sally Beauty 03883
- Employer: Sally Beauty
- Location: Parker, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find the right hair color, skin care, and beauty products while earning product discounts and free samples. This role is great if you love beauty trends and want strong training plus part-time flexibility and access to benefits.
03883 Assistant Store Manager – Sally Beauty
- Employer: Sally Beauty
- Location: Parker, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into retail leadership by helping run the store, coach associates, and drive sales and loyalty. Full-time benefits, paid holidays, and vacation make this a solid move if you have retail or management experience and want to grow.
Deli/Bakery Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2892
- Location: 11101 S Parker Rd, Parker, CO 80134
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20 – $33/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
Prepare fresh deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, and keep food areas clean and safe. This role comes with strong Walmart benefits, paid time off, and access to the Live Better U education program.
Stocking Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2892
- Location: 11101 S Parker Rd, Parker, CO 80134
- Type: Full-time (Overnight)
- Salary: $18 – $31/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums
Unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep the backroom organized—perfect if you like physical work and quieter, overnight shifts. You’ll also get Walmart’s full benefits package and paid education options.
Client Service Representative – PM Shifts
- Employer: Ethos Veterinary Health / Animal Emergency & Specialty Center (AESC)
- Location: Parker, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Tues–Thurs, Sat–Sun, 2:00pm – 10:30pm
- Salary: $18 – $24/hour (experience-based)
Be the front desk heartbeat of a 24/7 animal emergency hospital—answering phones, checking in clients, and supporting families during stressful visits. This comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and shift differentials.
Photo Specialist
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Parker, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.50 – $20.50/hour
Run the photo department, take digital passport photos, and handle online and in-store photo orders while also helping at the registers. Good fit if you like tech, detail work, and steady customer interaction in a pharmacy retail setting.
Retail Sales Associate / Customer Service
- Employer: WellBiz Brands, Inc. (Elements Massage)
- Location: Parker, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Up to $17.50 – $19/hour plus bonuses, commission, and discounts
Welcome clients to a massage studio, explain membership options, and handle scheduling and payments. Perks include a free monthly massage, 401(k), PTO, and chiropractic services—ideal if you enjoy wellness and sales.
Retail Sales and Store Support
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Parker, CO
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the store clean, stocked, and easy to shop while helping customers find what they need across different departments. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, and potential health and retirement benefits if eligible.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Parker employers are hiring now and shifts range from mornings to overnights.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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