Parker’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital labs to home care to big-box pharmacy. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Parker, AZ (100 W Riverside Dr)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year + performance bonuses, $25,000 sign-on bonus

Work at the top of your license in a busy community pharmacy, counseling patients, giving vaccines, and leading techs. Comes with broad Walmart benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, paid education) and a big sign-on.

Employer: SyncNurse, LLC (via National Home Infusion Association listing)

SyncNurse, LLC (via National Home Infusion Association listing) Location: Parker, AZ

Type: Contract / Per diem (PRN)

Salary: $60.00 – $75.00/hour

Flexible, per-visit home infusion work for Arizona or compact-licensed RNs with strong IV skills. You choose assignments, provide one-on-one care in patients’ homes, and document visits; great if you want extra income and control over your schedule.

Employer: La Paz Regional Hospital & Clinics

Location: Parker, AZ, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Generalist lab role covering blood bank, chemistry, hematology, micro, and more for all age groups. Good fit if you have a related bachelor’s degree and MT internship and want broad hands-on experience in a hospital setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles here tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.