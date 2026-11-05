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Parker

Ribbon Cutting for Parker Apostolic Christian Academy

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9rcG_1Gp9PIl600

Parker Apostolic Christian Academy will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM to celebrate 20 years of serving local students in grades 1–12 with Christian education. The event will take place at 1320 Joshua Avenue, Parker, AZ, and community members are invited to attend.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Parker Regional Chamber of Commerce & Tourism

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