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🏥 Multiple Park River Healthcare Jobs, Up to $2,456/Week
Park River’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town. If you’re in medical or therapy work and want steady hours in a close-knit community, these are worth a look.
Clinic Provider – Family Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant, Certified
- Employer: UNITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Location: Park River & Grafton, ND (Family Clinics)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work primary care and walk-in clinic with a professional, caring team. ACLS is required; experience is a plus but new grads are welcome. Mail your resume to HR, Unity Medical Center, 164 West 13th Street, Grafton, ND 58237, or contact Rachel in HR at 701-352-1620 or rray@unitymedcenter.com.
Medical Coder
- Employer: UNITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Location: Park River, ND
- Type: Full-time, benefited
- Salary: Not listed
Code inpatient, outpatient, ER, and Rural Health Clinic services. CPC/CCS/CCS-P or similar and coding experience are preferred. This role may offer on-site, hybrid, or remote work depending on your background.
Travel Hospital Physical Therapist – $2,456 per week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Park River, ND
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment
- Salary: About $2,456 per week
13-week hospital PT contract, 40 hours per week, 10-hour shifts. Travel role with a weekly package and potential tax-free stipend (details confirmed with recruiter).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the fit is better than it looks at first glance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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