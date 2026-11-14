Park River’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town. If you’re in medical or therapy work and want steady hours in a close-knit community, these are worth a look.

Employer: UNITY MEDICAL CENTER

UNITY MEDICAL CENTER Location: Park River & Grafton, ND (Family Clinics)

(Family Clinics) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work primary care and walk-in clinic with a professional, caring team. ACLS is required; experience is a plus but new grads are welcome. Mail your resume to HR, Unity Medical Center, 164 West 13th Street, Grafton, ND 58237, or contact Rachel in HR at 701-352-1620 or rray@unitymedcenter.com.

Employer: UNITY MEDICAL CENTER

UNITY MEDICAL CENTER Location: Park River, ND

Type: Full-time, benefited

Salary: Not listed

Code inpatient, outpatient, ER, and Rural Health Clinic services. CPC/CCS/CCS-P or similar and coding experience are preferred. This role may offer on-site, hybrid, or remote work depending on your background.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Park River, ND

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Salary: About $2,456 per week

13-week hospital PT contract, 40 hours per week, 10-hour shifts. Travel role with a weekly package and potential tax-free stipend (details confirmed with recruiter).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the fit is better than it looks at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.