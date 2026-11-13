Park Ridge residents can join three We Run/Walk Park Ridge events this weekend. On Saturday, November 14 at 8:00am, walk the 7th Ward with Alderperson Mwende Lefler, meeting at the Jaycee Park basketball court. On Sunday, November 15 at 8:00am, join a Run the Ward with Alderperson Mwende Lefler at the Jaycee Park basketball court, and on Sunday, November 15 at 10:00am, walk the 6th Ward with Alderperson Lauren Rapisand, meeting at the corner of Western and Albion. Learn more about the program and upcoming walks at www.parkridge.us/werunwalkparkridge.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Park Ridge