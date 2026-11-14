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🏥 Multiple CNA & Nurse Assistant Openings in Park Ridge, IL
Healthcare hiring is steady in Park Ridge right now, especially for CNAs and nurse assistants at the hospital. If you’re certified and ready for hands-on patient care, these roles are worth a look.
CNA Nursing Assistant I – Step Down Unit
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on a step-down unit, caring for patients who need close monitoring but are not in ICU. You’ll help with daily care, vitals, mobility, and documentation in the EMR, all under RN supervision.
Requirements: High school diploma or GED, CNA on state registry, and BLS (AHA) within 45 days. No prior experience required.
CNA – Respiratory IMCU
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a respiratory intermediate care unit, supporting patients with breathing and complex medical needs. Duties include personal care, vitals, specimen collection, and helping with admissions and discharges.
Requirements: High school diploma or GED, CNA on state registry, and BLS (AHA) within 45 days. Good fit if you want experience with higher-acuity respiratory patients.
Registry Nurse Assistant – 3CE Medical-Surgical Telemetry–Ventilation Unit
- Employer: Advocate Aurora Health
- Location: Park Ridge, IL
- Type: Full-time (Registry/Per-Diem style)
- Salary: Not listed
Support a med-surg telemetry and ventilation unit, helping care for patients on monitors and ventilators. You’ll assist with daily care, vitals, mobility, and skin integrity, plus errands and stocking for the unit.
Requirements: High school diploma or GED, CNA on state registry, and BLS (AHA) within 45 days. Good option if you want varied experience across complex medical cases.
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume and CNA license info ready before you apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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