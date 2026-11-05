🛒 Park Ridge Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Park Ridge has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from quick-service to wellness and pharmacy retail. Good mix of flexible hours, part-time options, and room to grow.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Park Ridge, IL

Type: Full-time (may include varied shifts)

(may include varied shifts) Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced pizza shop role where you’ll take orders, help customers, and support the in-store team. Good fit if you want flexible hours and the chance to move up into management over time.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Park Ridge, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.40 – $19.00/hour

Front-of-store role handling checkout, stocking, and helping customers find what they need. Comes with employee discount, health/dental/vision (with 30-hr week), PTO, 401(k), and flexible hours.

Employer: Massage Envy

Location: Park Ridge, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $16.00 – $17.00/hour + commission

Front desk role at a spa where you greet guests, book services, and sell memberships and retail products. Includes commission, flexible schedule, health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact schedule are often flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.