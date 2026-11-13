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Park Rapids
🏥 Park Rapids MN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
3 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Park Rapids right now, with options both in the schools and at the hospital. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are a couple of solid roles worth a look.
Occupational Therapist (School-Based)
- Employer: MIYO Health
- Location: Park Rapids, MN (public school district)
- Type: Contract, part time (about 20 hrs/week, 0.5 FTE), in-person, school hours
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about helping students build fine motor, sensory, and functional skills so they can do better in class and in daily life. Great fit if you have a Master’s in OT, MN OT license (or close to it), and enjoy IEP work, collaboration with teachers, and a steady daytime schedule.
Certified Medical Assistant (CMA)
- Employer: CHI St. Joseph’s Health / CommonSpirit Health
- Location: Park Rapids, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $18.15 – $25.63/hour
As a CMA at this 25-bed critical access hospital, you’ll handle patient flow, rooming, vitals, basic procedures, lab specimen collection, and follow-up instructions. You’ll need a Medical Assisting diploma, current MA certification, and AHA BLS, and you’ll be part of a busy, full-service hospital team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—local healthcare roles tend to open in waves.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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