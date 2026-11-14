📢 Nominate a local sustainability champion by Dec. 1

The Village of Park Forest is now accepting nominations for the 2026 Katherine “Katie” Armstrong Sustainability Award.

You can nominate:

A residential home

A housing cooperative

A business

A church or faith community

A community garden

A community-led project (new for 2026)

Nominees should be doing things like saving water, using renewable energy, recycling, driving less, improving energy efficiency, creating wildlife or pollinator habitats, growing food, supporting local food systems, or trying new ideas to protect the environment.

Applications are due by Dec. 1, 2026. You can submit your nomination online or drop it off at the Recreation and Parks Department at Village Hall. Be sure to include information about the nominee and a clear description of their sustainability efforts.

Learn more at www.villageofparkforest.com/sustainabilityaward.