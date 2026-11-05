Volunteers needed to wrap holiday gifts

The Village of Park Forest Commission on Human Relations is seeking volunteers to wrap holiday gifts for local children from November 28 to December 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Village Hall, 350 Victory Drive (location may change). Evening hours are available by request. To sign up, call 708-283-5621 or email erandle@vopf.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Park Forest