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Park Forest

Volunteers needed to wrap holiday gifts

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Qz2T_1Go6XhgX00

The Village of Park Forest Commission on Human Relations is seeking volunteers to wrap holiday gifts for local children from November 28 to December 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Village Hall, 350 Victory Drive (location may change). Evening hours are available by request. To sign up, call 708-283-5621 or email erandle@vopf.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Park Forest

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