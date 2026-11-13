⚠️ Park County email systems down until further notice

⚠️ County email outage – please call instead

A Microsoft 365 outage has taken down all Park County email systems as of November 12, 2026, and they will be down until further notice.

County staff cannot send, receive, or respond to emails during this time.

If you need help from the county, call the department or staff member directly by phone instead of emailing until the issue is fixed.

The county is asking for everyone’s patience while they work through this disruption.