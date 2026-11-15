Park City’s hospitality scene is buzzing, with ski resorts, clubs, and cafes all hiring for winter and beyond. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes in a busy kitchen), there’s something here for you.

Employer: Promontory Club

Promontory Club Location: Park City, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help members and guests at a high-end private mountain club with reservations, activities, and local tips. Great fit if you love problem-solving, staying organized, and giving polished, friendly service.

Employer: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley

Location: Park City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full Hyatt benefits for FT year-round roles)

Be the face of a new luxury ski resort, checking guests in, answering questions, and handling payments. Comes with big-brand perks like hotel discounts, ski pass, PTO, and growth opportunities if you want a long-term hotel career.

Employer: Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Collection

Location: Park City, UT (Deer Valley)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full guest experience at a luxury ski-in/ski-out inn, from pre-arrival planning to checkout. Ideal if you have at least a year in upscale hotels and love building one-on-one relationships with guests.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Location: Park City, UT

Type: Part-time (PM shifts)

Salary: Not listed (6 raises in first year)

Evening role with no Sundays, no late nights, and a free meal every shift. Good entry-level job if you want flexible hours, clear promotion steps, and a fast-paced but positive restaurant environment.

Employer: Hyatt Centric Park City

Location: Park City, UT

Type: Paid internship (temporary, ~10 weeks)

Salary: Not listed (pasantía paga)

Internship for hospitality students with rotations in rooms, food & beverage, or engineering. Great way to get real hotel experience if you’re a 2nd or 3rd year student who can work in the U.S.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Park City, UT

Type: In-person, hours not specified

In-person, hours not specified Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour + tip pool

Keep dishes and kitchen areas clean and help with event setups at a very busy spot. No formal experience required, bilingual is a plus, and it’s a solid hourly rate if you like active, behind-the-scenes work.

Employer: Harvest Midway

Location: Park City, UT

Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $21.00 per hour

Run the line at a from-scratch Australian-owned café, leading other cooks and stepping up toward Sous Chef. Good match if you’ve got at least two years on the line and want a clear path to kitchen leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for lots of roles once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.