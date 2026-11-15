Park City neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home furniture to pet supplies. Take a look and see if something fits your home or your pup.

Item: Free portable AC unit

Condition: Missing air hose (you’ll need to replace or find one to use it)

Location: Summit Park, Park City, UT

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple portable air conditioner that could be useful for a small room or office once you add a hose. Good option if you’re handy or don’t mind tracking down a part.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Gray storage ottoman set

Condition: Not specified; described as a set with storage

Location: Trailside, Park City, UT

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of gray ottomans with built-in storage. Great for a living room or bedroom to tuck away blankets, toys, or shoes while adding extra seating.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Floral armchair

Condition: Used, with some wear on the seat cushion

Location: Trailside, Park City, UT

Source: nextdoor.com

Comfortable armchair with a floral pattern. Would work well in a reading nook, guest room, or as an extra seat in the living room if you don’t mind a bit of wear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Nutramax Welactin Canine Omega-3 supplement

Size: Economy size, 16 fl oz (473 ml)

Condition: Not specified

Location: Jeremy Ranch, Park City, UT

Source: nextdoor.com

Omega-3 supplement for dogs that supports skin, coat, and overall wellness. A nice freebie if your dog already uses this brand or you’ve been wanting to try it—check the listing for any notes on expiration or usage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sherwin Williams exterior paint samples (various colors)

Colors mentioned: Endurance Bronze, Urbane, Black Fox, and more shades of grey

Condition: Paint samples; amounts not specified

Location: Park Meadows, Park City, UT

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you’re planning to paint your house or test out new exterior colors. You can take any or all of the samples to try on siding, trim, or doors before buying full gallons.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Park City tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.