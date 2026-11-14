Park City’s health and wellness scene is busy year-round, from luxury resort spas to growing clinical teams. Here are a few solid healthcare openings hiring now.

Employer: Montage International

Montage International Location: Park City, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on spa role at a high-end resort, focused on customized massage and body treatments. Great fit if you have 5+ years’ experience, multiple modalities under your belt, and enjoy a polished, guest-focused setting.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Seacrest Behavioral Health Location: Park City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead operating room nursing operations while also working as a bedside RN. Ideal if you’re an experienced OR nurse who likes improving workflows, mentoring staff, and driving tech and quality initiatives.

Employer: Hilton – Waldorf Astoria Park City

Location: Park City, UT

Type: Seasonal, Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Seasonal spa role at a Forbes 4-Star mountain resort. Perks include Epic Local Ski Pass (winter season), discounted spa services, free meals on duty, and big Hilton travel discounts if you love to explore.

If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.