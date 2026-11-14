Park City’s legal scene is busy right now, with the city and a local firm both hiring. If you’ve got law experience (or want to grow in it), these are worth a look.

Employer: Park City Municipal Corporation

Park City Municipal Corporation Location: Park City, UT

Salary: $134,177 – $167,722/year DOE

Type: Part-time

This role supports the City Attorney’s Office on a wide mix of municipal issues: land use, contracts, housing, transportation, employment, litigation, and more. Ideal if you have 6+ years of experience, want steady, interesting public work, and like advising boards, commissions, and city departments.

Employer: Park City Municipal Corporation

Park City Municipal Corporation Location: Park City, UT

Salary: $176,469 – $205,000/year DOE

Type: Part-time

Lead on complex municipal matters, including high-level policy, land use, real property, and legislative work. Best fit for attorneys with 10+ years in public sector or specialized law who enjoy strategy, mentoring law clerks, and representing the city before boards, courts, and state partners.

Employer: Rosing Davidson Frost

Location: Park City, UT (downtown, moving to Kimball Junction in 2027)

Salary: $23 – $28/hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Join a general practice firm handling real estate, business litigation, and family law. You’ll support attorneys with drafting, e-filing, research, trial prep, and client contact. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, disability, and profit sharing.

If any of these feel close to a fit, save the link and apply soon—good Park City legal roles don’t sit open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.