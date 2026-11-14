Park City’s service scene is busy year-round, from Main Street to the mountain. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles hiring now.

Employer: Cafe Zupas

Cafe Zupas Location: Park City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced food service role with flexible AM/PM shifts, free meal every shift, and no Sundays or late nights. Great fit if you’re upbeat, can work 3–4 shifts a week, and want room to grow in restaurant work.

Employer: Oakley (EssilorLuxottica)

Oakley (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Park City, UT

Type: Part-time (casual)

Pay: Up to $21.36/hr (range noted as “- 21.36”)

Key-holder style retail role helping lead the floor, hit sales goals, and keep the store running smoothly. Good match if you have 1+ year retail experience, strong sales skills, and can work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Location: Park City, UT

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: $23.00–$26.88/hr

Supervise a retail team at the resort, handle opening/closing, inventory, and guest service while enjoying mountain perks like free passes and discounts on gear and food. Ideal if you have retail experience, love the outdoors, and can work a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.