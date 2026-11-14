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Park City
🍽️ Park City UT Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to $150K
13 days ago
Park City’s hospitality scene is buzzing, with ski resorts, luxury hotels, and local spots all hiring ahead of busy seasons. Here are several solid options, from first food jobs to top chef roles.
Restaurant Manager – Shake Shack
- Employer: Shake Shack
- Location: Park City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a fast-paced, high-volume restaurant while coaching a team and keeping service sharp. Comes with weekly pay, performance bonuses, meal discounts, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths.
Massage Therapist (Seasonal, Part-Time) – Waldorf Astoria Park City
- Employer: Hilton – Waldorf Astoria Park City
- Location: Park City, UT
- Type: Seasonal, part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide massages in a Forbes 4‑Star luxury spa with a mountain resort vibe. Perks include a free Epic Local Ski Pass (winter), discounted spa services, free meals on duty, and global Hilton travel discounts.
Experienced Cook – Vail Resorts
- Employer: Vail Resorts
- Location: Park City, UT
- Type: Full-time, year-round
- Pay: $21.25–$26.57/hour
Work in a busy resort kitchen, prep and cook to high standards, and help lead the line. You get a free Epic pass, discounted lift tickets for friends and family, retail and food discounts, and access to health insurance and a 401(k).
Room Service Supervisor – Waldorf Astoria Park City
- Employer: Hilton – Waldorf Astoria Park City
- Location: Park City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee in-room dining at a luxury boutique hotel, leading the team and driving guest satisfaction and revenue. Hilton highlights strong travel perks (deep hotel discounts), paid parental leave, PTO, and robust health and retirement benefits.
Winter 2026–2027 J1 Work and Travel – Food & Beverage/Steward
- Employer: Hyatt
- Location: Park City, UT
- Type: Seasonal (J‑1 Work and Travel)
- Salary: Not listed
Seasonal roles as Food & Beverage Attendant or Steward for international students on J‑1 visas. Gain hotel F&B experience in a busy winter resort while working with a global Hyatt team.
Executive Chef – Le Depot Brasserie / Union Patisserie / The Albion
- Employer: Reef Capital Partners
- Location: Park City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000–$150,000/year
Senior culinary role overseeing three concepts, menu development, food cost, and kitchen teams, plus helping build The Albion’s program before opening. Includes 401(k) with match, generous health plan with HSA match, flexible PTO, phone allowance, and resort/golf discounts.
Salute To Service Concierge – Part-Time Winter Seasonal
- Employer: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley
- Location: Park City, UT
- Type: Seasonal, part-time (Winter 2026–2027)
- Pay: $24/hour + commission
Be the main host for military guests and families in the Salute to Service program, managing their stay and the North Star Lounge. Great fit if you love concierge-style work, winter sports, and community-focused service.
Food Crew Member – Jersey Mike’s
- Employer: Jersey Mike’s Subs
- Location: 6699 N Landmark Dr, Park City, UT 84098
- Type: Hourly crew/shift roles
- Pay: From $13/hour
Entry-level shop job making subs, working the line, and serving guests in a fast, friendly setting. Offers paid training, employee discounts, free food on shift, and flexible schedules.
Sushi Sous Chef – Sushi by Scratch at Grand Hyatt Deer Valley
- Employer: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley – Sushi by Scratch
- Location: Park City, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on sushi leadership role in a high-end omakase restaurant, covering menu execution, staff training, ordering, and service. Hyatt offers free staff meals, hotel discounts, ski pass, and access to health, retirement, and tuition benefits (for eligible full-time roles).
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while the season is still ramping up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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