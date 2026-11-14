Park City’s hospitality scene is buzzing, with ski resorts, luxury hotels, and local spots all hiring ahead of busy seasons. Here are several solid options, from first food jobs to top chef roles.

Employer: Shake Shack

Shake Shack Location: Park City, UT

Park City, UT Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a fast-paced, high-volume restaurant while coaching a team and keeping service sharp. Comes with weekly pay, performance bonuses, meal discounts, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths.

Employer: Hilton – Waldorf Astoria Park City

Location: Park City, UT

Park City, UT Type: Seasonal, part-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide massages in a Forbes 4‑Star luxury spa with a mountain resort vibe. Perks include a free Epic Local Ski Pass (winter), discounted spa services, free meals on duty, and global Hilton travel discounts.

Employer: Vail Resorts

Location: Park City, UT

Park City, UT Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: $21.25–$26.57/hour

Work in a busy resort kitchen, prep and cook to high standards, and help lead the line. You get a free Epic pass, discounted lift tickets for friends and family, retail and food discounts, and access to health insurance and a 401(k).

Employer: Hilton – Waldorf Astoria Park City

Location: Park City, UT

Park City, UT Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee in-room dining at a luxury boutique hotel, leading the team and driving guest satisfaction and revenue. Hilton highlights strong travel perks (deep hotel discounts), paid parental leave, PTO, and robust health and retirement benefits.

Employer: Hyatt

Location: Park City, UT

Park City, UT Type: Seasonal (J‑1 Work and Travel)

Salary: Not listed

Seasonal roles as Food & Beverage Attendant or Steward for international students on J‑1 visas. Gain hotel F&B experience in a busy winter resort while working with a global Hyatt team.

Employer: Reef Capital Partners

Location: Park City, UT

Park City, UT Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,000–$150,000/year

Senior culinary role overseeing three concepts, menu development, food cost, and kitchen teams, plus helping build The Albion’s program before opening. Includes 401(k) with match, generous health plan with HSA match, flexible PTO, phone allowance, and resort/golf discounts.

Employer: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley

Location: Park City, UT

Park City, UT Type: Seasonal, part-time (Winter 2026–2027)

Pay: $24/hour + commission

Be the main host for military guests and families in the Salute to Service program, managing their stay and the North Star Lounge. Great fit if you love concierge-style work, winter sports, and community-focused service.

Employer: Jersey Mike’s Subs

Location: 6699 N Landmark Dr, Park City, UT 84098

Type: Hourly crew/shift roles

Hourly crew/shift roles Pay: From $13/hour

Entry-level shop job making subs, working the line, and serving guests in a fast, friendly setting. Offers paid training, employee discounts, free food on shift, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley – Sushi by Scratch

Location: Park City, UT

Park City, UT Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on sushi leadership role in a high-end omakase restaurant, covering menu execution, staff training, ordering, and service. Hyatt offers free staff meals, hotel discounts, ski pass, and access to health, retirement, and tuition benefits (for eligible full-time roles).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while the season is still ramping up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.