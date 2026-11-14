Park City’s hospitality and outdoor scene is booming, and that means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs and keeping properties in top shape. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: Natural Retreats

Natural Retreats Location: Park City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$24/hour (DOE)

Benefits: 15 vacation days, 9 holidays, 7 sick days, 5 “NR Days” with $1,500 vacation-home credit, medical, dental, vision, FSA/HSA, 401(k) with 3.5% match, disability, life insurance, company cell phone, maternity & paternity leave

You’ll maintain high-end vacation homes—fixing HVAC, plumbing, hot tubs, doing snow removal, lawn care, and general repairs to keep guests happy. This is a good fit if you have 2+ years in maintenance or property/hospitality work, can lift 75 lbs, handle on-call shifts, and want strong benefits plus steady year-round hours.

Employer: Ed Castro Landscape Inc / Eschenfelder Landscaping

Ed Castro Landscape Inc / Eschenfelder Landscaping Location: Route across Salt Lake City, Park City & Summit County, UT

Route across Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, FSA/HSA, long-term disability, life insurance, paid time off, tuition reimbursement (after 1 year)

You’ll service residential pools—cleaning, testing water, adding chemicals, and checking equipment—while driving a company vehicle between sites. Great if you like working outdoors, can lift 50 lbs, enjoy independent route work, and want to grow into a Certified Pool Operator role.

Employer: Grand Hyatt Deer Valley

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Location: Park City, UT (Deer Valley resort area)

(Deer Valley resort area) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Free and discounted Hyatt room nights, medical, dental, vision (after 30 days for FT), 401(k) with match, free shift meals, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, employee stock purchase plan, ski pass (for FT year-round roles)

Lead the entire housekeeping operation for a new luxury ski resort hotel—staffing, training, inspections, and budgets. Best for someone with 4+ years of hotel rooms management (ideally Hyatt), strong leadership skills, and comfort managing a large, multilingual team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Park City’s property and resort jobs tend to open up fast, especially before busy seasons.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.