Park City has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from healthcare front desks to aerospace and local insurance. If you like staying organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: TRIUMPH Mexicali (Triumph Geared Solutions)

TRIUMPH Mexicali (Triumph Geared Solutions) Location: Park City, UT (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Support the Quality team by scanning, organizing, and uploading important aerospace records. Great fit for a current college student who wants real office experience, flexible on-site hours, and a peek inside a high-tech manufacturing environment.

Employer: R1 RCM (Intermountain Park City Hospital)

(Intermountain Park City Hospital) Location: Park City, UT (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.12 – $23.21 per hour

Be the first point of contact for patients checking in at the hospital, handling registration, insurance details, and phone calls in a fast-paced, people-focused role. No medical background needed—this comes with training and is a strong entry path into healthcare administration.

Employer: Bryan Daybell State Farm

Location: Park City, UT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week

Salary: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Run the front desk for a local State Farm office—greeting visitors, answering phones, and keeping records and calendars organized. Comes with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, and PTO; email your resume to danita@bryandaybell.com to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming. Don’t wait too long; good local admin jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.