📣 Park City Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Park City has a nice mix of high-end sales roles right now, from luxury art to national leadership. If you’re in sales or client service, there’s real money and growth here.

Employer: iFIT

iFIT Location: Park City, UT (remote role, U.S. based)

(remote role, U.S. based) Type: Full-time, executive sales leadership

Compensation: Total potential $360,000–$400,000 (base + variable); base pay range $200,000–$250,000

Lead North American sales for a global fitness-tech brand building a holistic health and fitness platform. You’ll own strategy, big accounts, and a national team, with heavy focus on quotas, forecasting, and C‑suite relationships.

Employer: Crash Champions

Crash Champions Location: Park City, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$137,950/year (includes monthly sales incentive bonuses)

Customer-facing role helping people through the auto repair process while writing and managing repair estimates. Good fit if you like a fast pace, working with insurance partners, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid holidays).

Employer: Susan Swartz Studios

Location: Historic Main Street, Park City, UT

Type: Full-time or part-time, in-person

Salary: $50,000–$55,000/year (base pay)

Sales-focused gallery role in a contemporary art space with a strong environmental mission. You’ll sell artwork, manage client relationships, support events and marketing, and grow skills in the art world and Adobe Creative Cloud.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.