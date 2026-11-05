🔧 Park City UT Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Park City resorts are gearing up for busy seasons, which means steady work for folks who like staying active and working with their hands.

Here are a few solid building & grounds roles hiring now in Park City, Utah:

Employer: Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts Location: Park City, UT (Canyons Village)

(Canyons Village) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17/hour

Keep resort carpets and floors looking sharp in guest rooms and public areas. This role comes with big-resort perks like discounted Epic Local ski pass, cheap staff meals, health benefits, 401(k) match, and strong career growth options across 60+ properties.

Employer: Driftwood Hospitality Management

Driftwood Hospitality Management Location: Park City, UT

Type: Internship

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role taking care of hotel systems: basic HVAC, plumbing, electrical, pool care, and general repairs. Good fit if you like fixing things, learning multiple trades, and don’t mind working indoors and outdoors in all kinds of weather.

Employer: Travel + Leisure Co. – Club Wyndham Park City Frostwood Resort

Location: Park City, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Evening shift role keeping lobbies, hallways, restrooms, and shared spaces clean and welcoming. Great if you like staying busy, enjoy guest interaction, and prefer later hours, with access to company health benefits and 401(k) (for eligible roles).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—mountain-town jobs tend to go fast once the season ramps up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.