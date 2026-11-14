Park City’s plants are busy and hiring, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re good with equipment or ready to learn, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Park City, KS

Pay: Starting at $21.34/hr + $0.75/hr shift differential

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10pm–6am)

Move products around the plant, keep accurate location records, and help with basic equipment checks and housekeeping. Full benefits kick in within one month, plus 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help, and paid parental leave as you hit time milestones.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Park City, KS

Pay: Starting at $22.00/hr + shift differential

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu nights)

Run a clamp truck to move and track large paper rolls, unload trailers/rail cars, and keep the warehouse organized. This role needs a current Lift Truck/Clamp Truck license and offers the same strong benefits package and growth path.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Park City, KS

Pay: Starting at $19.50/hr + shift differential

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6am–2pm)

Entry-level spot where you’ll learn to set up and run converting machines, check board quality, and cross-train on other equipment. Good fit if you have a high school diploma and want to grow into higher-paying machine operator roles.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.