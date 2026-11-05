🚌 Park City, KS Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Park City has a few solid ways to get paid while you’re on the move. Whether you want to start a skilled trade career or pick up flexible driving shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Foley Equipment

Foley Equipment Location: Park City, KS

Type: Full-time, paid internship (starts June 2027 )

(starts ) Salary: Not listed

Two-year Caterpillar ThinkBIG program where you earn an Associate of Applied Science, get 2,000+ hours of paid shop experience, and rotate between school and the Foley shop. Great fit if you like hands-on work, want long-term career options as a diesel tech, and like the idea of tools, tuition help, and possible full-time hire after the program.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Park City, KS

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your own car to deliver pizzas, enjoy time on the road with your music, and help in-store when you’re not driving. They provide training, and this can be a flexible side job or a first step into store management if you want to grow.

If something here fits you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.