🏥 Paris, TX Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Clinic Roles Hiring

Healthcare hiring is steady in Paris, Texas right now, especially for ER nurses and clinic support roles. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at Paris Regional Medical Center )

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at ) Location: Paris, TX

Type: Travel / Contract (Nights) , 8–13 week assignment

, 8–13 week assignment Pay: $52.50–$54.60/hour (min/max listed)

ER travel RN role in a community hospital with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, and free private housing or tax‑free housing subsidy. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of acute care ER experience and want a short‑term contract with strong support and career growth options.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Paris, TX

Type: Travel / Contract

Pay: Competitive hourly rate plus tax‑free stipend (if eligible)

Travel ER RN job for nurses with 2+ years ER (or 1 year ER + 1 year ICU) and current ACLS, BLS, PALS. You work with one recruiter, get no mid‑contract pay cuts, and can earn referral bonuses up to $1,000 plus license reimbursement when you take assignments in new states.

Employer: Special Health Resources

Location: Paris, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Clinic‑based role for a Certified Medical Assistant who can manage incoming/outgoing referrals, handle vitals, labs, vaccines, and injections, and keep charts updated in the EHR. Good match if you like a mix of front‑office coordination and hands‑on patient care in a community health setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Paris tend to refresh fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.