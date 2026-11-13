Healthcare hiring around Paris, TN is steady, with options both inside the hospital and out in the community. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group

Optum / UnitedHealth Group Location: Paris, TN (home-based in TN/KY/MO/IL region)

(home-based in TN/KY/MO/IL region) Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week, paid door-to-door)

Pay: $29 – $52/hour (based on full-time equivalent)

You’ll provide one-on-one infusion care in patients’ homes or an infusion suite, with a flexible schedule and strong training support. Great fit if you’re an RN with at least 1 year of IV/infusion experience who likes autonomy, travel pay, and building real relationships with patients.

Employer: West Tennessee Healthcare

Location: Paris, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Hospital-based role drawing venous, arterial, and capillary blood, plus handling specimens and basic lab-related tasks. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, solid venipuncture skills, and don’t mind a fast-paced environment with possible call-backs and overtime.

Employer: West Tennessee Healthcare

Location: Paris, TN

Type: Full-time (evening shift)

Pay: Not listed

You’ll perform diagnostic radiographic exams (and some basic CT), use RIS/PACS, and support patients across all ages. Ideal if you’ve completed an AMA-approved Radiologic Technology program and are ARRT registered or registry-eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.