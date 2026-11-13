Paris has a steady flow of food and hospital kitchen jobs right now, with options both out on the road and inside a medical setting. If you like working with your hands and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: A Head For Profits

A Head For Profits Location: Paris, TN (visiting local bars and restaurants)

(visiting local bars and restaurants) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hr + overtime + bonuses

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–4:30 pm (no nights or weekends)

You’ll travel to bars and restaurants to clean and maintain draft beer systems so every pint tastes right. No experience needed—training, company vehicle, $10K+ value benefits package, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays, company phone, and regular pay reviews are all included.

Employer: West Tennessee Healthcare

Location: Paris, TN (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time

Shift: Day shift (subject to call back and overtime)

(subject to call back and overtime) Pay: Not listed

Hospital cook role preparing hot foods, following recipes, and keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you know your way around basic kitchen equipment and want steady hours in a healthcare setting.

Employer: West Tennessee Healthcare

Location: Paris, TN (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time

Shift: Day shift

Pay: Not listed

Support the hospital kitchen by assembling patient trays, running the serving line, washing dishes, and delivering food carts to nursing floors. Great entry role if you have a high school diploma/GED and want to get into healthcare food service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.