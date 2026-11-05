🏥 Paris, TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Healthcare hiring in Paris, TN is steady right now, with solid options for both imaging pros and first responders. Here are a few strong picks if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Paris, TN

Type: Local Contract (26 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts)

Pay: $70 per hour

Longer 26‑week contract with steady day shifts and guaranteed hours. Comes with day‑1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing immediately, a $600 travel bonus, and an extra hourly bonus if you work over your contracted hours.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Assured Nursing Inc Location: Paris, TN

Type: Local Contract (6 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr day shifts)

Pay: $76 per hour (hourly rates starting)

Shorter 6‑week assignment with higher hourly pay and day shifts (7:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.). Includes weekly pay, medical, dental, and vision benefits, 401(k), holiday pay, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Global Medical Response (AMR)

Global Medical Response (AMR) Location: Paris, TN

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Hourly rates starting at $18.00 + DOE

Full‑time AEMT role responding to emergency and non‑emergency calls, providing hands‑on patient care, and operating an ambulance under safety policies. Requires AEMT certification, CPR/BLS, valid driver’s license, and a qualifying driving record, with access to a full benefits package through GMR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.