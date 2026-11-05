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🛒 Paris, TN Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Paris retail is busy right now, with options from big chains to local shops. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Manager - Credit
- Employer: Rent-A-Center
- Location: Paris, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.45–$17.00 per hour
Lead the store’s credit and collections work while giving strong customer service in-store and in customers’ homes. This role comes with weekly pay, Sundays off, full benefits, and room to move up if you want a long-term retail career.
RETAIL CUSTOMER SERVICE/SALES ASSOCIATE
- Employer: Guinn's Shoes, INC
- Location: Paris, TN
- Type: Full-time (30–38 hrs/week)
- Pay: $10.00–$12.00 per hour
Help customers find the right shoes, run the register, and keep the store looking good at this local shop. You’ll get steady hours, an employee discount, and hands-on sales experience in a small, customer-focused setting.
Seasonal Retail Stocking Associate - Part Time
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: 1933 Mineral Wells Ave, Paris, TN 38242
- Type: Regular Part-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $11.50 per hour
Great if you like staying busy behind the scenes—receive freight, ticket items, and stock the sales floor in a fast-paced store. Offers flexible hours, an employee discount, and potential access to benefits and 401(k) based on hours worked.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists other shifts or nearby openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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