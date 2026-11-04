🏥 Paris, TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings in Patient Care

Healthcare hiring is steady in Paris, TN right now, especially for nurses and counselors who like one-on-one, community-focused work.

Below are several solid roles you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Gentiva Hospice

Gentiva Hospice Location: Paris, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll lead hospice care in patients’ homes or facilities, guiding families through end-of-life with skilled nursing and strong emotional support. Good fit if you have at least 1 year RN experience, a TN RN license, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, mileage reimbursement or fleet vehicle, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Beacon Home Health (Pennant Group affiliate)

Beacon Home Health (Pennant Group affiliate) Location: Paris, TN

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Home-based nursing role where you visit patients in the community, follow the care plan, and support families day to day. You’ll need 1+ year LPN experience, a current LPN license, CPR, and reliable transportation; full-time staff at this company get health benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Buffalo Valley, Inc.

Location: Paris, TN (Mobile Unit Clinic)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00–5:00

Salary: DOE (depends on experience)

Counselor role on a mobile clinic serving clients with addiction and mental health needs—great if you like field work and variety. They prefer a bachelor’s degree and/or clinical license (LCSW, LMSW, LPC, or A&D counselor), plus CPR/First Aid, background check, and a TN driver’s license with “F” endorsement; benefits include health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and company-paid life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.