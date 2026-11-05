📅 Paris Holiday Craft Fair with 50+ local vendors Nov. 28

📅 Paris Holiday Craft Fair supports local kids

The Paris Holiday Craft Fair is happening on Saturday, November 28, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Paris Elementary School in Paris, Idaho.

There will be over 50 local vendors and artisans selling food, beauty products, crafts, home decor, jewelry, and more.

This event is also a fundraiser for Paris Elementary School. Money raised helps pay for field trips, activities, assemblies, and reading incentives for the students.

If you’d like to support local kids and shop for holiday gifts at the same time, just stop by Paris Elementary School between 10 am and 3 pm on November 28.