🏥 Multiple Nursing Jobs in Paris, AR With $29+/hr Pay

Nursing roles are popping up in Paris, Arkansas, especially in long‑term care. If you like a steady schedule, solid benefits, and a close‑knit team, these are worth a look.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC (Paris Health and Rehabilitation)

NHS Management, LLC (Paris Health and Rehabilitation) Location: Paris, AR

Type: Full-time | 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

| Pay: $29.50–$36.60/hour (based on experience)

Evening RN role in a long-term care and rehab setting. You’ll provide direct resident care, lead care plans, and mentor CNAs, with shift differentials, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC (Paris Health and Rehabilitation)

NHS Management, LLC (Paris Health and Rehabilitation) Location: Paris, AR

Type: Full-time | 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

| Pay: $26.00–$32.50/hour (based on experience)

Great fit if you like evenings and hands-on resident care. You’ll handle meds, wound care, and documentation, with BCBS health/dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC (Paris Health and Rehabilitation)

NHS Management, LLC (Paris Health and Rehabilitation) Location: Paris, AR

Type: Full-time | 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

| Pay: $26.00–$32.50/hour (based on experience)

Day shift LPN spot in a long-term care and rehab facility. Steady daytime hours with a mix of meds, ADL support, and rehab teamwork, plus shift diff, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC (Paris Health and Rehabilitation)

NHS Management, LLC (Paris Health and Rehabilitation) Location: Paris, AR

Type: Full-time | 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM

| Pay: $29.50–$36.60/hour (based on experience)

Lead resident care on days in a geriatric rehab setting. You’ll assess, plan, and coordinate care with the clinical team, with strong benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.

Note: This role also appears on Indeed under Paris Health and Rehabilitation Center with the same details.

If one of these fits your license and schedule, don’t wait—apply while they’re still fresh and share with a nurse friend who might be looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.