Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Parents

    The Babies “R” Us Baby Registry Is Officially Back—Here’s What You Need To Know

    By Anna Halkidis,

    2 days ago

    The Kohl's partnership is great news for parents and parents-to-be.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdoxU_0wHb2Mns00

    Parents/GettyImages/Images By Tang Ming Tung

    Fact checked by Sarah Scott Fact checked by Sarah Scott

    The last decade or so hasn’t been good for baby and children’s stores with thousands of locations closing around the country. Sure, shopping online is great and convenient, but sometimes that in-person experience is needed.

    That’s why Babies "R" Us opening in about 200 Kohl's locations around the country is a win for parents. What's more, if you still prefer to shop online, or you can’t make it to the store, don't worry: parents, and soon-to-be ones, can get all these products on the website , too.

    Perhaps some of the best news—the beloved baby registry is also back! The Babies "R" Us at Kohl’s baby registry is now online.

    What To Know About Babies ‘R’ Us at Kohl’s

    The baby and kids store started opening in various Kohl’s locations in August 2024. Kohl’s, which announced the new partnership with WHP Global, the owner of the Babies "R" Us brand, is offering baby gear , furniture, activity, feeding, bath, and safety products, at the locations.

    “Evolving our assortment and bringing more relevant product to the millions of customers we serve is a core focus as we continue to deliver on Kohl’s broader growth strategy,” Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer, says in a statement . “We see significant opportunity in the baby gear category, and partnering with Babies 'R' Us is another example of how we are finding new ways to optimize our assortment and further establish Kohl’s as the go-to brand for families.”

    The Babies "R" Us shops inside Kohl’s are between 750 to 2,500 square feet, and include more popular brands than the department store already carries.

    Parents can find a location near them by popping in their zip code on the Kohl's website .

    As for the registry, parents-to-be can choose from hundreds of baby products, including cribs and car seats . They’ll also get 15% off certain gifts left on their registry, as well as 365 days to return items. Plus, parents-to-be can complete their registry through an app in store or simply complete it online.

    Why the News Is Exciting

    Babies "R" Us famously went out of business in 2018, along with its parent company Toys "R" Us. In 2023, the store had a comeback , opening a flagship store in New Jersey. A year prior, Toys "R" Us also reopened in the state, along with hundreds of pop-ups within Macy's locations across the country.

    Are we happy to see more Babies "R" Us stores opening? It's an obvious yes. New parents know the struggle of suddenly needing a product they forgot to buy, one they ran out of, or even one they know they had somewhere around the house but can’t seem to find anywhere . The new partnership will make it convenient to head to a local Kohl’s to grab something needed for their little one rather than waiting for an online order.

    Parents are applauding the news on social media, with one sharing under the Kohl’s Instagram announcement , “There is such a gap in this market, so this is great news.”

    Another adds, “Finally more places to shop for baby and toddler.” We couldn't agree more!

    For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Parents .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    The 2024 Parents Best Toys Awards
    Parents7 hours ago
    What Is the Winter Arc Trend and Should You Try It With Your Family?
    Parents16 days ago
    20 Creepy Things Little Kids Have Said, According to Their Parents
    Parents16 days ago
    76 Classic Baby Names From the 1930s That Are Winning Hearts Today
    Parents3 days ago
    I'm a Mom & Shopping Writer: 130 Jaw-Dropping Amazon Prime Day Toy Deals I Don't Want You to Miss
    Parents16 days ago
    What Is Parallel Parenting? Creating a Plan for Your Family
    Parents14 days ago
    What Is a "Hard Launch," and Why Are Teens Doing It With Their Relationships?
    Parents14 days ago
    Parents, Don’t Miss These Top 100 Amazon Prime Day Baby Deals—Up to 80% Off
    Parents16 days ago
    New Calls Rise For a Nationwide Ban on Baby Walkers
    Parents8 days ago
    Pre-Halloween Events Have Parents Burned out Even Before the Holiday Hits
    Parents14 days ago
    18 Snacks from the '90s and '00s You Might Not Put in Your Kids' Lunch Today
    Parents14 days ago
    My Daughter Spends Hours Playing With the My Life As Dolls—and They Start at $26
    Parents6 days ago
    There’s a New Alphabet Song—Should Your Kid Learn It?
    Parents14 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The 60 Best Prime Day Lego Deals Include Disney, Flowers, Duplo, & More From $7
    Parents16 days ago
    Amazon Shoppers Are Wearing These Under-$30 Leggings ‘Every Day’ for Workouts, Lounging, & More
    Parents7 days ago
    An Inside Look at the New 'Gabby & Friends' Limited Series from DreamWorks Animation (EXCLUSIVE)
    Parents8 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    The reason your cat stares at you: is it what you think?
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    Do You Really Love Your Kids Equally? Discover What Most Parents Feel
    Parents3 days ago
    I’m Teaching My Teens to Cook, and These Are the 10 Tools and Utensils We Use Every Night
    Parents8 days ago
    So You Were Raised by a Narcissist—Can You Still Be a Good Parent?
    Parents3 hours ago
    Get to Know the Real Teacher Behind Ms. Appleberry From 'CoComelon Classroom'
    Parents7 days ago
    New Study Says Parents Trust ChatGPT for Health Advice Over Doctors
    Parents6 days ago
    PSA: You’re Not Failing if You’re Not Perfectly Put-Together at School Drop-Off
    Parents19 days ago
    My 9-Year-Old Daughter and Her Friends Have Tried Dozens of Slime Kits—Their Favorites Are All Under $10
    Parents12 days ago
    The 25 Best Family-Friendly Scary Movies
    Parents16 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaints Over Price that Has Quadrupled
    J. Souza9 days ago
    McDonald’s Quarter Pounder Burgers Are at the Center of a 12-State E. coli Outbreak
    Parents1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy