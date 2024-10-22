The Babies “R” Us Baby Registry Is Officially Back—Here’s What You Need To Know

The Kohl's partnership is great news for parents and parents-to-be.

The last decade or so hasn’t been good for baby and children’s stores with thousands of locations closing around the country. Sure, shopping online is great and convenient, but sometimes that in-person experience is needed.

That’s why Babies "R" Us opening in about 200 Kohl's locations around the country is a win for parents. What's more, if you still prefer to shop online, or you can’t make it to the store, don't worry: parents, and soon-to-be ones, can get all these products on the website , too.

Perhaps some of the best news—the beloved baby registry is also back! The Babies "R" Us at Kohl’s baby registry is now online.

What To Know About Babies ‘R’ Us at Kohl’s

The baby and kids store started opening in various Kohl’s locations in August 2024. Kohl’s, which announced the new partnership with WHP Global, the owner of the Babies "R" Us brand, is offering baby gear , furniture, activity, feeding, bath, and safety products, at the locations.

“Evolving our assortment and bringing more relevant product to the millions of customers we serve is a core focus as we continue to deliver on Kohl’s broader growth strategy,” Tom Kingsbury, Kohl’s chief executive officer, says in a statement . “We see significant opportunity in the baby gear category, and partnering with Babies 'R' Us is another example of how we are finding new ways to optimize our assortment and further establish Kohl’s as the go-to brand for families.”

The Babies "R" Us shops inside Kohl’s are between 750 to 2,500 square feet, and include more popular brands than the department store already carries.

Parents can find a location near them by popping in their zip code on the Kohl's website .

As for the registry, parents-to-be can choose from hundreds of baby products, including cribs and car seats . They’ll also get 15% off certain gifts left on their registry, as well as 365 days to return items. Plus, parents-to-be can complete their registry through an app in store or simply complete it online.

Why the News Is Exciting

Babies "R" Us famously went out of business in 2018, along with its parent company Toys "R" Us. In 2023, the store had a comeback , opening a flagship store in New Jersey. A year prior, Toys "R" Us also reopened in the state, along with hundreds of pop-ups within Macy's locations across the country.

Are we happy to see more Babies "R" Us stores opening? It's an obvious yes. New parents know the struggle of suddenly needing a product they forgot to buy, one they ran out of, or even one they know they had somewhere around the house but can’t seem to find anywhere . The new partnership will make it convenient to head to a local Kohl’s to grab something needed for their little one rather than waiting for an online order.

Parents are applauding the news on social media, with one sharing under the Kohl’s Instagram announcement , “There is such a gap in this market, so this is great news.”

Another adds, “Finally more places to shop for baby and toddler.” We couldn't agree more!

