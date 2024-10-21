Open in App
    Urgent Meat Recall Affects Nearly 200 Schools Due to Listeria Scare

    By Anna Halkidis,

    2 days ago

    Everything families need to know about BrucePac’s ready-to-eat meat and poultry recalled products.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r11Y5_0wFsEgaU00

    GettyImages/SolStock

    Fact checked by Sari Hitchins Fact checked by Sari Hitchins

    The BrucePac listeria recall announced on October 9, 2024, is now totaling to nearly 12 million pounds of products, and has expanded to include hundreds of schools across the country.

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released an extensive list of the schools, which are in the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Michigan, New York, Iowa, Tennessee, New Jersey, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, West Virginia, Delaware, as well as Washington D.C.

    BrucePac’s ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products are included in the recall. The fear is these items may be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause listeriosis.

    The items were not part of the USDA’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, the organization says.

    What’s more, families may also have any of the hundreds of recalled products in their homes, as numerous retailers were also affected, such as Walmart, Wegmans, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, 7Eleven, Amazon Fresh, and Target. Those products include frozen dinners, pre-made salads, sandwich wraps, and more.

    Here’s everything parents need to know about the recall.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32GxIH_0wFsEgaU00
    These are just some of the products in BrucePac's recall.

    BrucePac's Recall Details

    BrucePac’s ready-to-eat meat and poultry items included in the recall were produced between May 31, 2024, and October 8, 2024. Along with schools, they were also shipped to restaurants and other institutions around the nation.

    The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) discovered issues with the products after performing routine testing. It found the products tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

    To date, there haven’t been any confirmed adverse reactions to these products following consumption. But FSIS is concerned that some of the products may still be available at impacted locations.

    FSIS has a full list of the numerous products impacted by the recall, as well as a full list of stores around the country that may have the recalled products. You can use the search function on your computer to see if you have any of the products on the list. Those functions can be accessed by pressing the Ctrl + F buttons on a Windows computer or Command + F on a Mac.

    If families have any of these recalled products, it's important they don't eat them.

    "You can return it to your point of purchase for a refund or replacement," BrucePac shares in a statement . "Since we do not sell directly to retail establishments, we cannot identify the product or issue refunds."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jHl57_0wFsEgaU00
    These are just two of the products in BrucePac's recall.

    What Is Listeriosis and Should Parents Worry?

    This recall comes months after Boar's Head recalled its deli meats for the same concerns. Foods contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a bacterial infection that may lead to serious infection. Unlike most bacteria, listeria can survive refrigeration and freezing.

    But it rarely causes severe illness in healthy kids, teens, and adults. It primarily affects pregnant people and their newborns, as well as the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of listeria typically begin within two weeks of eating contaminated food. But it can also start as early as the same day or 10 weeks later.

    Symptoms can include:

    • Fever
    • Muscle aches
    • Tiredness

    If it spreads to the nervous system, a person may experience:

    • Headache
    • Stiff neck
    • Confusion
    • Loss of balance
    • Seizures

    For those who are pregnant, listeria can lead to pregnancy loss , premature birth , or a severe infection in newborns. And for those 65 and older, it can lead to hospitalization and death.

    If parents worry any symptoms their child is experiencing may be due to listeria, they should call their health care provider . Listeria can be treated with antibiotics if needed.

    For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

    Read the original article on Parents .

