Hailee Steinfeld shared how becoming a mom has given her a new understanding of the mother-daughter dynamic. BY: MEGA

Hailee Steinfeld recently revealed that becoming a mother to her baby girl, Harper Haize Allen has already taught her a deeper understanding of the mother-daughter dynamic.

On Thursday, November 12, 2026, the 29-year-old actress gave an interview at the world premiere of Disney’s Hexed at the El Capitan Theater and opened up about how she “gained a whole new understanding” of motherhood after welcoming her daughter.

“I gained so much perspective so quickly on the mother-daughter relationship,” Steinfeld revealed while talking about the mother-daughter dynamic in her new film.

Hailee Steinfeld Revealed Welcoming a Daughter Changed Her Relationship With Her Own Mother

Hailee Steinfeld said becoming a mom gave her ‘so much perspective.’ BY: MEGA

“I just gained a whole new understanding for it,” she said, adding that motherhood helped her see her own life and her character’s story.

“I’m only seven months in and I fully understand Alice in this movie and even Celeste for that matter,” Steinfeld added.

She continued to describe being a mother as a “constant battle of wanting to protect and shield and guard” a child but also push and encourage to be “your best self and do everything you know as a mother your baby is capable of doing.”

Hailee Steinfeld revealed becoming a mom changed her relationship with her own mother. BY: MEGA

Meanwhile, the Sinners actor also talked about how welcoming a daughter changed her relationship with her own mother.

“I am so lucky to have the most amazing mother. I’ve never really played through a mother-daughter dynamic like this before,” she said.

The actress revealed that this movie came into her life at the right time. “I became a mother while making this film and I gained so much perspective on life and the evolution of life and on the mother-daughter dynamic,” she explained.

How Did Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Meet?

Hailee Steinfeld and her husband, Josh Allen welcomed their baby girl in early April 2026. BY: MEGA

Steinfeld and her husband, Josh Allen reportedly sparked dating rumors in May 2023.

The couple got engaged in late 2024 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California on May 31, 2025.

They announced their pregnancy on Instagram in December 2025. The pair welcomed their baby girl, Harper in April 2026.

Hailee Steinfeld revealed she has grown ‘more patient’ since becoming a mom. BY: MEGA

The Pitch Perfect 2 actress also opened up about the unexpected things she has learned since welcoming her baby girl.

In her Friday, November 6, 2026, Beau Society newsletter on Substack, she said, “I thought becoming a mom would be this transformative experience about loving someone else and it is that 1000%.”

Steinfeld revealed her daughter taught her some new things about herself. “She’s made me more patient, more present and so much more aware of how special the little things are,” she added.