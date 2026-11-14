Avril Lavigne announced the birth of her first child on Instagram. BY: MEGA

Avril Lavigne has welcomed her first child in her 40s.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, the Canadian singer-songwriter revealed on Instagram that she has become a first-time mom to a “princess,” confirming the gender of her baby.

“Our Mini F—— Princess has arrived,” the 42-year-old wrote.

What Did Avril Lavigne Reveal About Her Baby Girl?

Avril Lavigne welcomed her first baby with a mystery partner. BY: MEGA

The “Complicated” singer did not disclose the identity of the baby’s father.

Lavigne shared the happy news with a series of black-and-white carousel photos. The first photo showed her and her mystery partner holding their newborn girl’s hand.

The second photo showed the eight-time Grammy Award nominee sweetly holding the little one close to her.

Avril Lavigne has not disclosed the identity of the baby’s father. BY: MEGA

The last photo showed three pairs of checkered Vans on a skateboard lined up in a row. The shot captured two adult-sized Vans resting neatly next to a small pair of baby Vans.

Notably, the news of the baby’s birth came as a surprise. Before the announcement, Lavigne hadn’t posted on the social media platform in more than a year.

Although the “I’m with You” singer has previously had several high-profile partners, it was not known whether she was in a relationship or expecting a child.

Avril Lavigne Revealed She Was Never Big on ‘Dating’

Avril shared black-and-white photos featuring her child’s hand and tiny checkered Vans. BY: MEGA

Lavigne previously appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in May 2024 and talked about her love life and relationships.

“I never really did the dating thing. I was always, like, in a pretty major relationship,” she told the host Alex Cooper.

“I would date me. I cook. I’m a really big cook, really big into, like, the house and decorating and I have a lot of fun with that,” she explained.

Avril Lavigne previously revealed that she wanted to be in a ‘trustworthy’ relationship. BY: MEGA

Meanwhile, when she was asked if she was seeing anyone at that time, the singer declined to answer.

“The most important thing is finding someone that you’re compatible with,” she further said of her general relationship requirements.

Although she noted that it sounds “cliché,” Lavigne said she would want to date someone trustworthy, adding, “cause if you don’t have that, you’re just never going to feel grounded in the relationship and you’re going to be spinning.”

The “Girlfriend” singer has reportedly been married twice. She was married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010 and to Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

She was also engaged to Mod Sun in 2022.